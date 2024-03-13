Fitton Center to host Reds legend in ‘An Evening with Marty Brennaman’

The Fitton Center will host An Evening with Marty Brennaman in Hamilton at 7:30 p.m. March 23. Tickets for the event are $35 for members; $43 for non-members (plus, a $1 service fee, per ticket.) Aetna is the sponsor of the event.

In conjunction with the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore, Brennaman will have an intimate conversation with the Fitton Center audience just before opening day on March 28.

MacKenzie-Thurley said the feel of the evening will be informal, a bit of a one-on-one experience for both Marty and the audience members.

“We have a beautiful, intimate theater here at the Fitton Center, so everybody is up-close and can see. The stage will be set in that way, so there’s no podium, and Marty will be sitting in a comfortable chair with a side table, and he’ll have a conversation with the audience,” he said.

MacKenzie-Thurley said the first half of the program will feature Brennaman talking about his life and career highlights, and sharing memorable stories. Following the first half of the evening, there will be a break, and those in the audience will have an opportunity to write down questions that will be asked of Brennaman in the second half of the program.

“Marty knows what he’s doing with a microphone in his hand, and he is an absolute master,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Brennaman was hired by the Cincinnati Red on Jan. 21, 1974. As a 31-year-old announcer from Virginia, he was called “one of the bright, young, announcers in the country,” by Reds President Bob Howsam. He and Nuxhall or “Marty and Joe” became an institution in the city. Brennaman’s trademark call of a Red’s victory, “And this one belongs to the Reds!” was coined early-on in his career with the team.

“Marty and Joe” on the radio began 50 years ago this year, and they provided Reds fans with much-loved Reds play-by-play and color commentary until Nuxhall’s death in 2007. Brennaman worked for 46 years, through 2019, which marked the Reds’ 150th anniversary season.

During the evening, Brennaman will also share his thoughts on the current team as well as what’s ahead for the future of baseball.

“He has an incredible insight into America’s favorite pastime — baseball,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

A few big moments from Brennaman’s career include calling the 1975 and 1976 World Championships, Tom Browning’s perfect game, Pete Rose’s record-breaking hit No. 4,192, and the last game from Riverfront Stadium.

