Flames destroy home in morning Bethel Twp. fire; no injuries reported

A home owner of a Bethel Twp. house was able to escape without injuries during a fire Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 5500 block of Old Lower Valley Pike in Clark County around 7 a.m. after the home owner reported his electrical box was on fire and there were flames throughout the house, Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Jacob King said.
As fire crews were on their way to the home, deputies on the scene advised that flames were through the roof. Firefighters found heavy fire in the attic area upon their arrival.
“We started to find we did have a heavy fire on the upper portion of the home,” King said. “As we went to extinguish, one of our biggest issues was this is non-hydrant area.”
As a result, crews used mutual aid to get tankers from other area fire departments, included Springfield Twp., Pike Twp., Wright-Patterson Air Fore Base, Enon and Mad River Twp.
King added that no crews were injured while responding to the fire.