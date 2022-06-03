Ford’s Garage restaurant considers Liberty Twp. in expansion plans

“Cincinnati is a thriving Midwestern town with deep roots in the auto industry. It is a perfect location for the Ford’s Garage concept,” Tancredi said.

“Ford’s Garage attracts a very broad market. It’s not pretentious. It’s come-as-you-are. It’s got a great vibe and energy. The food is fantastic all the way across the board. The museum-like atmosphere adds quite a bit of automotive history to your dining experience. Simply… Ford’s Garage is a fun place to eat, hang out, and take pictures.”

The restaurants are designed to look like a 1920s service station and are filled to the brim with Ford memorabilia, including vintage vehicles, fixtures, and gas pumps, as well as a Model T or Model A car suspended above the center bars. Playing further into the theme, the servers wear mechanic-inspired shirts, blue shop towels are used as napkins, and the bathroom sinks are made from tires and fuel pump nozzles. Even the bars inside the restaurants are decidedly vintage, mixing prohibition-style elements like brick, richly colored woods, and copper bar tops that are hammered by hand.

“The décor is unlike anything else you’ve ever seen, outside of maybe a museum,” Tancredi said

Aside from all the nostalgia, Ford’s Garage is an old-fashioned burger and beer joint.

Burgers are the main draw, black angus beef (and a vegetarian option) coupled with all-natural aged cheeses, fresh toppings, and sauces on artisan buns branded with the Ford’s Garage logo. The restaurant also specializes in popular American comfort food options like homemade meatloaf, chicken wings and tenders, onion rings, and famous macaroni and cheese. Lighter fare such as fresh salads, grilled chicken, and various seafood options are also available.

The bar offers a large selection of beers (bottles and drafts), with an emphasis on local microbreweries, which vary from one location to another. The restaurant also serves wine, cocktails, and nonalcoholic options.

“Our guests have embraced the hospitality, food, and the experience of Ford’s Garage. It is not unusual to see multiple parties taking pictures of the cars, engines, and other memorabilia,” Tancredi said.

Ford’s Garage is located at 2692 Madison Rd., inside Rookwood Pavilion, in Norwood. Hours of operation are Mon. through Thurs., from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

“We already have plans for our second Cincinnati-area restaurant. We recently purchased the former Tilted Kilt at 4911 Houston Road in Florence with the intention of converting it into a Ford’s Garage. We’re shooting to open by the end of this year,” Tancredi said.

“In addition, we’re currently eyeing spots around Liberty Township for our third restaurant,” he said.

LEARN MORE

For more information about Ford’s Garage, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com/.

Connect with Ford’s Garage on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FordsGarageNorwood or www.facebook.com/FordsGarageUSA/, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/fordsgarageusa.