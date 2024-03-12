Former Clark County teacher indicted on sexual battery against student

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said Catholic Central administrators have cooperated in the investigation.

McKenna is no longer employed at the school, Driscoll said.

McKenna is set to be arraigned Thursday and has been issued a summons to appear.

The schools website previously listed McKenna as the U.S. History, World History & Government teacher, but it now says “TBD.”

He was also the former football coach at Catholic Central, and resigned in 2019 after four seasons, according to a previous News-Sun story.

The News-Sun has reached out to Catholic Central for comment and was referred to the Cincinnati Archdiocese, whose spokesperson said they are looking into the incident to provide more information. This story will be updated.