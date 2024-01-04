Former FedEx driver charged with stealing $40K in electronics from Miami U.

On Tuesday, Cayson was arraigned in Butler County Common Pleas Court for indicted charges of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony and unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunications, a fifth-degree felony.

Cayson no longer provides service for FedEx Ground, according to Shannon Davis, FedEx communications adviser.

According the complaint signed by MUPD Detective Latona Howard, on 15 occasions between June 12 and Sept. 15, Cayson took electronics totaling $40,030 and intended for delivery to Shriver Center at Miami University.

On June 30, Cayson logged into and used a Macbook stolen from the university, according to court documents.

MUPD was contacted when university staff determined inventory was missing during an inventory check, according to Alecia Lipton, MU associate director of media relations.

“The MUPD investigation determined that the laptops and iPads were being removed from boxes before delivery on campus.” Lipton said. “A new system has been implemented to inventory all deliveries upon receipt to determine if the university has received the complete delivery.”

The university is yet to recover the missing items.

Cayson is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 26 for a pre-trial hearing. He is free on bond.