Former commander of Springfield-based Ohio Air National Guard unit retires, new leadership in place

“The perfect mix of discipline and compassion. (Fitzgerald) will do what she needs to do. She makes very difficult decisions. But she’s very compassionate for her Airmen and I’m sure that’s left the mark here on this unit,” said presiding officer Assistant Adjutant General James Camp during the 178th Wing’s change in command ceremony in November.

With Fitzgerald’s retirement and the change of command, Fago will now lead the wing as it provides intelligence for space operations, which is now under the United States Space Force.

However, the Ohio Air National Guard unit is still under the command of the U.S. Air Force and does not have a Space Force mission. But that could change in the future.

“While we continue to wait for the Space National Guard, our ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) group has pivoted from supporting NASIC (National Air and Space Intelligence Center) to support the new United States Space Force,” Fitzgerald previously stated.

Caption Col. Dominic Fago Caption Col. Dominic Fago

Fago has served in the Ohio National Guard for 36 years. As an Air Battle Manager, Fago has deployed on numerous occasions to Kuwait, Iraq, United Arab Emirates and other undisclosed locations, according to the news release.

In addition to previously commanding the 123rd Air Control Squadron, which recently became an official operating unit of the 178th Wing, Fago commanded the Maintenance Group for the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield.

Fago remarked on the beginning of his new command. “I’m replacing an outstanding officer and wing commander. And it’s huge shoes to fill. It’s a little bit intimidating, but I worked with her a long time. She helped and I am ready for the job.”