Former Warren County corrections officer charged for allegedly smuggling drugs into jail

News
By Molly Schramm – WCPO
15 minutes ago
A former Warren County corrections officer has been charged after he allegedly smuggled drugs into Warren County Correctional Institution, according to court documents.

Warren County court records show Joshua Fritz, 30, is facing one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possessing criminal tools.

Between March 1 and March 25, 2025, Fritz allegedly smuggled drugs into the Warren County Correctional Institution, according to an indictment. The indictment does not specify what drugs or controlled substances Fritz allegedly smuggled other than marijuana.

The Ohio Department of Corrections said Fritz was terminated from the Warren County Correctional Institution on March 25, 2025.

Fritz is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 23.

Molly Schramm