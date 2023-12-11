Frantic mother tells dispatchers in Liberty Twp. shooting: ‘Someone shot my baby.’

Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

A female 911 caller franticly repeated the address in the 6000 block of Dutchview Court several times.

“My mamma shot my niece,” she told dispatchers crying. “Please, please. She is just a baby.”

The mother of the victim also called, repeating the address and stating she was holding her child.

“Someone shot my baby. Hurry, Hurry please,” the mother cries. “She is six months old. Hurry.

When the dispatcher asked who shot the baby, the caller answered “It was her grandma.”

She named the suspect and said Harris had dropped the gun.

The caller said Harris shot “because she was mad at us. She was going crazy.”

The baby’s mother said there was a lot of blood and she was trying to find where her child had been shot.

“I am trying to hold pressure to the wound,” she tells the dispatcher and begins to scream and cry.

The mother says the baby “can barely breathe.”

Others in the background are also heard screaming then praying.

A woman’s voice says, “God is going to take care of her,”

Dispatchers also got a call from a neighbor who said he was sleeping and and shot came into his apartment.

Harris left the residence in a Buick Enclave and was later found by police and taken into custody.