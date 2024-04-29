Fresh tastes, fun planned for Vintage Ohio South Wine Festival in Springfield

Advance tickets cost $32 online and $37 at the door, and non-drinker tickets are $12 each. The first 200 visitors will receive an Ohio Winery poster. All taster tickets will include a free six-bottle wine tote and souvenir glass.

Donniella Winchell, executive director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association, which produces the event, called this the showcase for wines from all over the state, but also a warm-up for a full Saturday out.

“We always believe people can come and enjoy in moderation and then have dinner in town or attend another activity, just a full day,” she said.

Attendees can sample wines from regions throughout the state, including local businesses Brandeberry Winery of Enon and Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar of Urbana. Bottles will be available and there are new discoveries to be made.

Winchell said one of the popular new tastes is cider, which a lot of younger people are drawn to, and that’s an audience they are trying to reach. Another unique opportunity is being able to meet the winery owners, most of whom attend.

She’s also enthused about a new offering, a VIP package for $45 in advance that will include six extra tastes of gold medal wines, light snacks in a reserved area, VIP lanyard, wine and food pairing wheel and a chance to win a wine-themed gift basket valued at $100.

“There’s an unfounded perception that all wines are sweet, and this is a chance to experience some dry wines. Taste the best of the best and some other upscale wines,” Winchell said.

Vendors will sell a range of items, including artisan crafts, snacks, spices and seasonings, with wine-related products among them. Young’s Jersey Dairy and Cate’s Steakhouse Catering will have food trucks, and live music will be from Jim Kelly from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Weston Papp from 3 to 5 p.m.

Winchell is pleased to return here, praising the location and the reception the organization gets in hosting people from all over the state to enjoy the premiere wine showcase.

“We get invited to do events at a lot of places and have to pick and choose carefully. The Clark County Fairgrounds and the people of Springfield are always great to work with,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: Vintage Ohio South Wine Festival

Where: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield

When: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4

Admission: $32 advance, $37 at door

More info: www.ohiowines.org/