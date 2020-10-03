Frost advisory issued; expect cooler weather

Expect below normal temperatures through the weekend and into nearly next week.
A Frost Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. today, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
However, frost is likely to be only patchy due to a lingering cloud cover. The cloud deck could hold temperatures above the expected overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s, bringing frost potential into question, according to the NWS. Frost is still likely in areas where the skies are clear.
High pressure will bring cold temperatures favorable for frost formation tonight, so a Frost Advisory has been issued for locations north of the Ohio River.Posted by US National Weather Service Wilmington OH on Friday, October 2, 2020
Expect areas of fog under partly cloudy skies this morning. Highs will reach into the lower 60s. Clouds will increase tonight, with lows dropping into the middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
Starting in the early hours of Sunday morning, there will be a chance of showers. Rain is possible Sunday morning, and showers are likely Sunday afternoon, which will have highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower to middle 60s. Rain activity will taper off Sunday evening. Overnight lows are expected in the low 40s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday along with highs in the lower 60s.