Future of Brookville parks, streets left in the hands of voters

Brookville voters will vote Nov. 3 on two property tax levies, one for upgrades to parks and recreation and the other to restore the city’s annual streets and roads resurfacing program.
The 1.16-mill parks and recreations levy will replace playground equipment and trees that were impacted by the Emerald Ash Borer as well as rehab basketball and tennis courts and install a walking path in Golden Gate Park. The funds will also go toward maintenance of sports buildings and fields.
The streets and roads levy will make a second appearance on the ballot as it was defeated in 2017 by voters. The 4.63-mill levy will go toward reinstating the city’s resurfacing program that was cut in 2018 due to lack of funds. The levy will also fund future general construction and reconstruction, resurfacing and repairing city streets, roads and bridges.
If passed, beginning in 2021 homeowners with a property value of $100,000 will pay $40.60 annually for the parks levy and $162.05 annually for streets and roads, according to the Montgomery County auditor.
City manager Sonja Keaton said income taxes were the primary source of revenue for the city and has been significantly impacted due to economic changes and the coronavirus pandemic leaving them unable to maintain streets and parks as they have in the past.
“Over the last five years we lost four major businesses in Brookville that has considerably reduced our income tax receipts. In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are experiencing an additional decline in our income tax receipts,” Keaton said.
The parks levy is expected to generate $125,000 yearly for the next five years and $500,000 yearly for the streets levy.
Keaton said all funds will be put into the general fund for their respective departments. Currently the city has a $1 million budget for street maintenance in which half of it is paid out of the general fund and $150,000 of the $265,000 parks and recreation budget is paid from the general fund as well.
“With the general fund supporting the street maintenance and repair and park funds to the tune of $650,000 annually, this is putting a strain on our general fund,” she said.
If the levies don’t pass, Keaton said the city will fall even further behind on resurfacing its streets which could cost the city more in the end and parks would keep current equipment and minimal maintenance.
The city has tried to raise funds in other ways, including delaying projects. “We delayed projects within our parks, and we are providing minimal maintenance on both our streets and in our parks. We have applied for grant funding, but most grants require matching funds," said Keaton.