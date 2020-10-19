Future of Brookville parks, streets left in the hands of voters

“Over the last five years we lost four major businesses in Brookville that has considerably reduced our income tax receipts. In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are experiencing an additional decline in our income tax receipts,” Keaton said.

The parks levy is expected to generate $125,000 yearly for the next five years and $500,000 yearly for the streets levy.

Keaton said all funds will be put into the general fund for their respective departments. Currently the city has a $1 million budget for street maintenance in which half of it is paid out of the general fund and $150,000 of the $265,000 parks and recreation budget is paid from the general fund as well.

“With the general fund supporting the street maintenance and repair and park funds to the tune of $650,000 annually, this is putting a strain on our general fund,” she said.

If the levies don’t pass, Keaton said the city will fall even further behind on resurfacing its streets which could cost the city more in the end and parks would keep current equipment and minimal maintenance.

The city has tried to raise funds in other ways, including delaying projects. “We delayed projects within our parks, and we are providing minimal maintenance on both our streets and in our parks. We have applied for grant funding, but most grants require matching funds," said Keaton.