Glen Helen trails to reopen after ownership change

Glen Helen is set to reopen next week after a recent transfer to a new owner.
The Glen will first open for partial days to ensure that COVID-19 safety procedures are working. From Wednesday to Friday, trails, parking, and the Raptor Center will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. only. Dawn to dusk hours will resume on Sept. 12.
“The Glen Helen Association has been preparing for this transition of ownership, and we are ready to continue the work of preservation, conservation, and education that is so vital to our region and our state,” Glen Helen Association President Bethany Gray said. “We are grateful to the community for their support, especially as we also navigate the pandemic’s unique challenges.”
In June, Antioch College and the Glen Helen Association reached an agreement in principle to transfer the Glen Helen Nature Preserve, encompassing 1,000 acres, to the Glen Helen Association.
Antioch will receive approximately $2.5 million over 10 years, the organizations said. The initial payment by the GHA will be $500,000 as a down payment, then an annual payment of $50,000, and the remaining balance will be due on the 10th year.
Parking at 405 Corry St. in Yellow Springs will continue to be free for Glen Helen Association members and $5 for others. Buildings, including restrooms, remain closed, so GHA asked that visitors to plan accordingly.
“As we continue to focus on delivering the vital experience-based education Antioch College offers, we are also seeking new and better ways to collaborate with strategic partners and to develop and share resources. The transfer of the Glen from the College to community hands makes perfect sense, and is a victory for us all. This agreement will serve Yellow Springs, the greater Miami Valley, and the College well for generations to come.”
The Glen was gifted to the college by alumnus Hugh Taylor Birch in 1929 as a memorial to his daughter Helen Birch Bartlett. Since that time, the Glen has served as an environmental research site that Antioch College made available to the public for programming and recreational use.
A multi-phase capital campaign with the goal of raising $3.5 million is underway to help reopen the Glen, support educational programs and replenish endowments
People are able to donate to the Save the Glen Fund by visiting yscf.org or savetheglen.com.