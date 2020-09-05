Glen Helen trails to reopen after ownership change

Parking at 405 Corry St. in Yellow Springs will continue to be free for Glen Helen Association members and $5 for others. Buildings, including restrooms, remain closed, so GHA asked that visitors to plan accordingly.

“As we continue to focus on delivering the vital experience-based education Antioch College offers, we are also seeking new and better ways to collaborate with strategic partners and to develop and share resources. The transfer of the Glen from the College to community hands makes perfect sense, and is a victory for us all. This agreement will serve Yellow Springs, the greater Miami Valley, and the College well for generations to come.”

The Glen was gifted to the college by alumnus Hugh Taylor Birch in 1929 as a memorial to his daughter Helen Birch Bartlett. Since that time, the Glen has served as an environmental research site that Antioch College made available to the public for programming and recreational use.

A multi-phase capital campaign with the goal of raising $3.5 million is underway to help reopen the Glen, support educational programs and replenish endowments

People are able to donate to the Save the Glen Fund by visiting yscf.org or savetheglen.com.