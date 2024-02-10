Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre to present ‘Barefoot in the Park”

“He is a straight-laced lawyer, and she is this free spirit. They have been married six days when we first meet them in the show, and they are in a new apartment in Manhattan,” she said.

When Corie’s widowed mother comes for a visit, Corie decides she is going to fix her mother up with their eccentric, bohemian neighbor, Victor Velasco.

“We follow the couple as newlyweds, and we follow Cori’s plan of setting up her mother with their neighbor, and as you can assume from that, there’s some chaos and comedy, and there are some heartfelt moments as well. We also see that Paul and Corie are different people, and how their relationship is evolving after this first six days,” said Brown.

“Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon is a romantic comedy that first premiered on Broadway in 1963, starring Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley.

“Not only is the show perfect for a nice Valentine’s Day date, the timing is great, but you also get to see extremely talented folks for a low price at a local show. It’s just a fun evening of laughter, and there’s no way audiences won’t have a good time when they come to see this show,” Brown said.

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre will present four performances of “Barefoot in the Park” from Thursday, Feb. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 18, at Parrish Auditorium on the campus of Miami Hamilton.

Sydney Higgins serves as the assistant director, and the show is produced by Marijo Farley. The cast is comprised of Kaylie McDowell (as Corie Bratter), Chase Engel (Paul Bratter), Teresa Bayer-Iltzsch (Mother Ethel Banks), Dan Schindler (Victor Velasco and Delivery Man), and Brett Light (Telephone Repair Man).

Brown said she’s excited to direct a Nell Simon show. In the past, she’s directed shows like “Pride and Prejudice,” and “Little Women.”

“His writing is very smart, and very specific. So, getting to find those specific bits of comedy, and playing those up has been a lot of fun,” she said.

With this show, in working with a smaller cast, she has been able to work more on character development and make connections with the cast.

“I hope that audiences can connect with some of the characters, whether they connect with straight-laced Paul, or free-spirited Corie, or the uptight mom, and eccentric Victor, but I also hope that they get to see a real, probable relationship play out on the stage, and just remember what it was like to be young and in love, and perhaps, if they’re married, what it was like to be newlyweds,” said Brown.

Since 1958, Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre’s mission has been to provide quality community theater and advance the appreciation of the performing arts in the Greater Hamilton area.

HOW TO GO:

What: Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre to present “Barefoot in the Park”

When: Feb. 15 through Feb. 18. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and there will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday.

Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami Hamilton campus

Cost: Individual tickets are $18. Tickets for students and senior adults over the age of 60 are $17. Group tickets of 20 or more are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at ghctplay.com, in-person at the door the day of the show, and by phone at 513-737-PLAY.

More info.: Visit ghctplay.com.