Greenon community remembers 2 killed in wrong-way Huber Heights crash

A photo at the vigil of the two together appeared to show the pair before a school dance, and Vince’s soccer jersey was prominently displayed.

Attendees were encouraged to celebrate and remember the young couple’s lives, and a few people shared fond memories and sentiments.

Jeff Nickles, coach of the soccer team on which Vince was a goalkeeper, said he was a skilled and dedicated player. He recalled a time Vince dropped the ball during a game and his shock when Vince later told him he was unable to see the ball as his vision had gotten worse.

Nickles said the fact that Vince played with that struggle showed his nature of rolling with the punches.

Adrian Shergill, owner of The Last Queen gastropub in Enon, where Vince worked for the last two years, said the large turnout was a “testament” to the love the community has for Daly and Vince and who they were in their lives. Shergill remembered Vince as “such and upstanding, honorable young man.”

Daly was remembered on social media as kind, loving and adventurous, with a great sense of humor.

Crews responded to reports of a crash from 911 calls “about a wrong way driver heading west on I-70 east, which collided with several other vehicles” around 1:12 a.m. Sunday on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has declined to share the identities of the people involved in the crash due to the pending coroner’s investigation. But friends and family identified two of the people killed as Vince and Daly, both of Enon.

The third person killed in the accident is the at-fault driver, whose identity has not yet been released.

Alcohol could be a factor in the accident as law enforcement says the at-fault driver may have been at a bar prior to driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Initial reports:

Initial investigation shows that a 55-year-old man driving a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe entered the exit ramp at Ohio 201, driving west into oncoming eastbound traffic, Jeremy Roy, MSCO chief of staff said at a Tuesday press conference.

The Tahoe first crashed into a 2019 Honda Accord that was preparing to take the exit onto Ohio 201.

The Honda driver, a 25-year-old man, tried to avoid the SUV by changing lanes but the Tahoe also changed and crashed into the car, Roy said, causing the Accord to spin out of control and hit the concrete barrier.

The Tahoe then continued driving the wrong way down I-70 for about half a mile before crashing head-on into a 2020 Chevy Trax driven by a young adult female, who had a young adult passenger in the car.

After the collision with the Trax, the SUV crashed into a 2013 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 33-year-old male.

The driver of the Tahoe and both the driver and a passenger from the Trax were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Malibu was in critical condition as of Tuesday. The driver and a passenger in the Honda had minor injuries.