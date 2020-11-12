Hamilton bar owner: Shutdowns would be ‘absolutely devastating’ for employees right before holidays

In recent weeks, it was reported that community and family gatherings were the big drivers of the recent surge in cases across the state.

Cilley said home gatherings, sporting events and political rallies are driving the third surge, which DeWine said Wednesday “is much more intense, widespread and dangerous.”

Cilley said she has invested tens of thousands of dollars to help keep her customers safe, including installing a tent to help with social distancing as the weather grows colder, signage that mandates the wearing of masks, and upgraded cleaning supplies and protocols.

“We’ve done everything the state’s asked us to do, and then some,” she said.

If the governor does shut down all bars and restaurants, or further limit their capacities, she said, "It’s scary for me but would be devastating for them right before the holidays. Absolutely devastating for them.”

DeWine said on Wednesday, the state is at “the most crucial phase of this pandemic” and it’s time to return to the basics, which includes mask-wearing, hand-washing, social distancing, and when possible get fresh air into homes. All 88 counties are at a high rate of virus spread, and rural areas are affected “especially hard,” he said.

“What each Ohioan does in his and her own life impacts all of us. It impacts every community," he said. “The more people who get the virus, the more likely it will spread to all the places that we desperately want and need to keep open and operating.”

NEW COVID-19 HEALTH ORDERS

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday two impending Ohio Department of Health orders:

Revised Mask Order

Most people and businesses have followed COVID-19 virus guidelines issued in July, others are not following the state’s mask order. The Ohio Department of Health will reissue the state’s mask order and add three provisions:

Each store will be required to post a sign outlining face-covering requirements at all public entrances to the store;

Each store will be responsible for ensuring that customers and employees are wearing masks; and

A new Retail Compliance Unit will inspect to ensure compliance. A written warning will be issued on a first violation, and an up to 24-hour store closure will be ordered on a second violation.

New Social Gathering Order

There has been a rampant spread of the COVID-19 virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions and social gatherings following funerals.

The state health department will issue an order to will place new restrictions on these social activities. Specifically, open congregate areas will no longer be permitted to open, and everyone will be required to be seated and masked unless they are actively consuming food or drinks.