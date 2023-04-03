Hamilton grad becomes Illini’s all-time winningest baseball coach

Hartleb led Illinois to Big Ten championships in 2011 and 2015. The 2015 team finished 50-10-1 and played in the NCAA Super Regional.

“For us to be here at Illinois for 30 years makes us unbelievably blessed,” Hartleb told FightingIllini.com in 2020. “As a coach, staying in one place is very, very difficult. It just doesn’t happen very often. Both Gina (Hartleb’s wife) and I have tried to be involved and give back to our community. The University of Illinois is truly home for us.”

Hartleb signed a four-year contract extension through 2027 in November.

“Dan Hartleb embodies Illinois Baseball,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said then in a statement. “He is an intense competitor, a teacher of fundamentals and an established leader. He and his family are stalwarts of the local community, and Dan has grown into a very influential voice within our program. We are fortunate to have him continuing to lead our baseball student-athletes to even greater heights in the years ahead. I am grateful for his hard work and trust, and we look forward to celebrating many more Illini victories with him at the helm.”