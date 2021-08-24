Hamilton High School’s next 2 football games canceled due to COVID

The JV game for Sept. 4 also was canceled, according to a Hamilton AD tweet.

Additionally the Varsity AWAY game next Friday, 9/3 at Princeton and the home Saturday JV game on 9/4 have been CANCELLED too. Hamilton will return to action week 4 on the road at Lakota East!! #WeAreBigBlue pic.twitter.com/CNJGU1LXKa — Big Blue Athletics (@HHSBigBlueAD) August 23, 2021

Hamilton High School is scheduled to resume play Week 4 with an away game at Lakota East High School in Liberty Twp., according to the team’s schedule.

It is not clear whether there are any positive coronavirus cases among team members. However, the Ohio Department of Health has said that fully vaccinated students and staff do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and older. The emergency use authorization for Pfizer remains in effect for youth 12 to 15, and it’s expected that the FDA will give full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 as well.