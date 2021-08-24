dayton-daily-news logo
Hamilton High School’s next 2 football games canceled due to COVID

Hamilton High School has canceled its home varsity football game Friday against Edgewood High School at the Big Blue's Virgil Schwarm Stadium and the away game the following Friday at Princeton High School in Springdale due to COVID-19 cases among team members. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF FILE
News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
2 hours ago

Hamilton High School has canceled its next two Friday night football games due to COVID-19.

The Big Blue football team was scheduled to play Edgewood High School at 7 p.m. Friday at Hamilton’s Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium.

The game was canceled “due to a high number of football COVID quarantines,” the athletic department Tweeted Monday. The junior varsity game against Edgewood on Saturday also was canceled.

The Friday night football game for the following week, on Sept. 3, also was canceled. It was to be held at Princeton High School in Springdale.

The JV game for Sept. 4 also was canceled, according to a Hamilton AD tweet.

Hamilton High School is scheduled to resume play Week 4 with an away game at Lakota East High School in Liberty Twp., according to the team’s schedule.

It is not clear whether there are any positive coronavirus cases among team members. However, the Ohio Department of Health has said that fully vaccinated students and staff do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and older. The emergency use authorization for Pfizer remains in effect for youth 12 to 15, and it’s expected that the FDA will give full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 as well.

