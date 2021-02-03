Harrison Twp. Trustee Ron Casey remembered for ‘legacy of service’

“Mr. Casey was a life long resident of Harrison Township, raised in Northridge and later moving to the Shiloh area,” read a statement from Harrison Twp. “Mr. Casey had served as a Harrison Township Trustee since 2007. Mr. Casey was loved by all and will truly be missed.”

Casey graduated from Chaminade High School in 1966 and attended Sinclair Community College, according to his trustee bio. He was appointed to fill the position of Trustee George Curry after retired in 2007. He ran opposed in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

He was inducted into the Northridge Hall of Fame in 2008 for his service to Northridge and Harrison Twp.