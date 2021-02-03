Harrison Twp. Trustee Ron Casey remembered for ‘legacy of service’

Lifelong resident and Harrison Twp. Trustee Ron Casey died suddenly Tuesday according to a statement from the Montgomery County Township Association.
“Ron was a lifetime public servant, working for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and as a fireman/chief in Harrison Township for 41 years,” John Morris, MCTA president, said. “He served more than 10 years as a Harrison Township trustee. He will be sorely missed but his legacy of service will live on, and hopefully inspire others to follow his lead.”
The MCTA expressed their condolences to Casey’s family and friends, including his wife of nearly 40 years, three children and five grandchildren.
Casey was a dedicated public servant who cared deeply for his community, according to a statement from MCTA.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of Mr. Ron Casey, Harrison Township Trustee. Mr. Casey...Posted by Harrison Township Government Center on Wednesday, February 3, 2021
“Mr. Casey was a life long resident of Harrison Township, raised in Northridge and later moving to the Shiloh area,” read a statement from Harrison Twp. “Mr. Casey had served as a Harrison Township Trustee since 2007. Mr. Casey was loved by all and will truly be missed.”
Casey graduated from Chaminade High School in 1966 and attended Sinclair Community College, according to his trustee bio. He was appointed to fill the position of Trustee George Curry after retired in 2007. He ran opposed in 2007, 2011 and 2015.
He was inducted into the Northridge Hall of Fame in 2008 for his service to Northridge and Harrison Twp.