Healthcare layoffs will affect 116 Butler County workers

Morrison and Crothall Healthcare are sister companies under the umbrella of Compass One Healthcare.

“This will, unfortunately, result in the closure of our entire operations and directly impact our staffing,” both statements read.

All employees will be laid off effect July 25 and the companies expect the layoffs to be permanent.

The statements said each company will work with employees to connect them with opportunities within each respective company.

Crothall Healthcare has 47 housekeepers, four lead housekeepers, eight technicians and two managers who will be affected.

Morrison Healthcare has 18 food service workers, 12 cooks and 25 additional food workers who will be affected.

In Hamilton County, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center also did not renew its contract with Morrison Healthcare, affecting 201 workers, or Crothall Healthcare, affecting 239 workers.