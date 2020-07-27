Storms move through region; some may become strong

Storms are moving through the region, with the potential for some to become strong to severe.
Storms remain likely through the evening, with damaging winds the primary threat, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
As storms hit Montgomery County, the temperature dropped to 74 degrees as of 5 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport, while the temperature remained 90 degrees just 21 miles south at the Wright Brothers airport in the southern portion of the county.
Tuesday offers more chances of rain and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., but as the day moves on, the sky will grow sunnier and clearer through the evening. It won’t be as hot, with a high of 86 degrees and a low of 64 degrees.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny during the day and cloudy in the evening with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 66 degrees.