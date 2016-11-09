Honoring a Dayton hero: ‘Edwin Moses comes home again’

The salute kicked off at the Arcade, where the crowds stood after seats filled to ask questions and hear the athlete speak.

“To me, you do the right thing,” a man in the crowd said, according to newspaper coverage. “I’m proud of you.”

Parties, dinners, a sports medicine symposium, a stop at the Agonis Club and a visit to Children’s Medical Center were among the celebrations held for Moses.

Surgery for 12-year-old Thomas Myree to repair a shoulder injured during a pickup game of football was delayed so that he would have chance to visit with the Olympic champion.

“He’s been running since he was 5,” the boy’s father told a reporter. “He said this morning that he hoped he would see Edwin Moses.”

The following day, a parade for the two-time Olympic champion was held in downtown Dayton.

Moses and his wife, Myrella, rode from Courthouse Square to Memorial Hall in a convertible with a patriotic banner covering the hood.

More than 1,000 Dayton public school children walked alongside holding American flags high as Moses and his wife waved to the crowd on the streets.

The highlight of his visit came on a 2.5-mile stretch of the former Miami Boulevard West and Sunrise Avenue.

“Friday morning when they cut the ribbon for the new street, I’ll be very happy,” Moses told the Dayton Daily News. “Not everyone has a street named after them.”

Mayor Paul Leonard and Moses smiled as they held up an Edwin C. Moses Blvd. street sign for photographers during the ceremony that wrapped up the week of activities honoring the athlete.

An editorial in the newspaper summed up the new street name and the city’s pride under the headline, “Edwin Moses comes home again.”

“It was just one of the honors bestowed this week on this two-time Olympian by a city that is justifiably proud of Mr. Moses’ accomplishments,” read the editorial.

“Whether Mr. Moses’ visit inspires some other youngsters to become the best they can be may be found out in some other ceremonies in some other decade. In the meantime, welcome home, Edwin Moses.”