Householder, Borges are in Butler County Jail following federal sentencing

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Mathew Borges, who were both sentenced last week in federal court for bribery and racketeering conspiracy, are currently being housed in the Butler County Jail.

The Corrections Center on Hanover Street in Hamilton holds maximum and minimum security inmates, as well as contracted inmates from the U.S. Marshals Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Bureau of Prisons.

Householder and Borges are currently listed on the jail’s roster, which may be viewed online.

Householder, 64, of Glenford, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for receiving nearly $61 million in bribes to pass and uphold a billion-dollar nuclear plant bailout.

“The Court remanded Householder to the custody of the U.S. Marshals at the conclusion of sentencing,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, southern District of Ohio.

Borges, 51, of Bexley was found guilty of participating in a racketeering conspiracy. He received a sentence of 5 years in prison.

“The verdict was announced in March, following a six-week trial that included more than 1,000 exhibits and 25 witnesses,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“The government proved beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that Borges conspired with others to violate the racketeering statute in a conspiracy involving nearly $61 million in bribes paid to a 501(c)(4) entity to pass and uphold House Bill 6, a billion-dollar nuclear plant bailout.”