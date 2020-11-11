X

How are you spending Thanksgiving during a pandemic?

Staff file photo.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jordan Laird
Take our survey

Over the past month, Ohio has repeatedly broken its own record for most COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in one day.

Much of the recent spread is happening among friends and families. While the governor and health officials have repeatedly said they will not regulate what residents do in their homes, they have asked residents to be cautious to save lives.

ExploreCoronavirus: CDC releases guidelines for a safe Thanksgiving celebration

The Dayton Daily News wants to know how readers are planning to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Please take our survey below to tell us.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.