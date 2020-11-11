How are you spending Thanksgiving during a pandemic?

Over the past month, Ohio has repeatedly broken its own record for most COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in one day.
Much of the recent spread is happening among friends and families. While the governor and health officials have repeatedly said they will not regulate what residents do in their homes, they have asked residents to be cautious to save lives.
The Dayton Daily News wants to know how readers are planning to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Please take our survey below to tell us.