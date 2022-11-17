I-70 E closed in Clark County near state Route 4

Multiple crashes closed Interstate 70 East Thursday morning near state Route 4 in Clark County.
The first crash was reported around 3:08 a.m., according to a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield post.
Dispatch said there were multiple crashes on the highway and six total vehicles were involved, but could not confirm how many crashes occurred and which vehicles were involved in each crash.
Injuries have been reported, but the severity and number of injured was not available.
We will update this story as more information is released.
