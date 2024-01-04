I-70 eastbound slowed by crash at Clark County line

One person was injured as a car and a tractor-trailer rig collided on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Clark County and Montgomery County line, blocking multiple lanes and causing traffic to back up for at least a mile.

The accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday on I-70 east of Route 4 near Ohio 235.

The three eastbound lanes were reduced to one lane of moving traffic, causing a backup that extended into Montgomery County. By about 12:40 p.m., traffic began to flow normally as the lanes reopened, according to emergency radio traffic.

Emergency medical personnel at the scene treated and transported the driver of the car, who sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening, a fire official said.

CareFlight initially was placed on standby, but canceled a short time later.

