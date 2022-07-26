Identities released of 2 others dead in Springfield area shooting, fire that killed Clark County deputy

Combined Shape Caption Deputy Matthew Yates checks out one of the posters explaining Islamic values and culture during Springfield's Islamic Day of Ohio event in October 2019. Yates was a recipient of the community heroes awards given that evening. Photo by Brett Turner Combined Shape Caption Deputy Matthew Yates checks out one of the posters explaining Islamic values and culture during Springfield's Islamic Day of Ohio event in October 2019. Yates was a recipient of the community heroes awards given that evening. Photo by Brett Turner

Deputies “were met with gunfire” when they responded to a report of a break-in at the mobile home park on Sunday, according to Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett.

The man who called 911 to report the break-in of his home, identified as White, at 1132 Ashwood Drive in Harmony Twp. is suspected by family members to have shot Yates after shooting a woman who relatives say was his mother, identified as Arbuckle.

Deputies and other law enforcement could not get to Yates for hours after he was shot. When they did get him out, the mobile home caught fire and was destroyed.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Ohio BCI routinely investigates shootings involving law enforcement.

Relatives of Arbuckle and White said the two remained in the mobile home until after the fire was extinguished. Their causes of death are under investigation.

Another deputy was injured Sunday, but not by gunfire, during an attempt to rescue Yates, Burchett stated in a release. The special operations team member was taken to a local hospital but is now recovering at home.

The Division of State Fire Marshal Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau is continuing its investigation of the fire, State Fire Marshal spokesman Andy Ellinger said.