IKEA to stop something it’s done for 70 years

The home furnishings giant, which has a location in West Chester Twp. between Dayton and Cincinnati, is stopping publication of its annual catalog after 70 years, citing the increased shift to online browsing and shopping.

“Turning the page with our beloved catalog is in fact a natural process since media consumption and customer behaviors have changed,” Konrad Grüss of IKEA said in a release. “In order to reach and interact with the many people, we will keep inspiring with our home furnishing solutions in new ways.”