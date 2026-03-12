InsideOut Studios artists team up with local author on book illustrations

“Artists from our InsideOut Studio program at Inspiration Studios created the illustrations that bring the book to life. Each artist interpreted different characters and scenes from the story through their own unique artistic style. The project allowed our artists to visually represent the experiences and strengths of individuals with disabilities, using their creativity to help tell the story in a way that is both engaging and authentic,” said Kim Neal Davis, executive director, Inspiration Studios.

She said books like this help people understand that individuals with disabilities are first and foremost people with talents, dreams and unique perspectives.

The message of the book is that everyone has abilities beyond their disabilities and that communities are stronger when we embrace those differences. Sharing this message helps reduce stigma and encourages empathy, inclusion and understanding from an early age.

“Projects like this open conversations and help people see disability through a more positive and realistic lens. When children and families read stories that highlight inclusion, resilience and friendship, it helps normalize differences and encourages understanding. Awareness leads to acceptance — and ultimately to more inclusive communities,” Davis said.

Artists from the InsideOut Studio who participated in the project include Christian Bates, Jessica Bays, Savannah Bolden, Ann Brattain, Steve Gall and Beth Shaw.

“We selected artists whose styles aligned well with the themes of the book and who were excited about contributing to a collaborative storytelling project. Each artist brings a distinct artistic voice — from digital illustration and watercolor to whimsical line drawings — and that variety made the book especially dynamic,” Davis said.

“We were connected to local author Marie Kriedman through my friend Jenna, who knew this project would be a great fit for Inspiration Studios. When we learned more about the book and its message about understanding and inclusion, it immediately resonated with our mission,” she said.

“Inspiration Studios exists to empower individuals with developmental disabilities through creative expression, so the opportunity for our artists to illustrate a children’s book that highlights abilities, friendship, and acceptance was incredibly meaningful,” Davis said.

“The process was highly collaborative. The author shared the story and themes with our studio team, and our artists began developing illustrations inspired by the characters and scenarios in the book. Artists worked in their preferred mediums—digital illustration and drawing—to capture the personalities and experiences described in the story. Studio staff supported the process by helping coordinate the artwork and ensure each page reflected the tone and message of the book,” Davis said.

MORE DETAILS

The book event from 2-3 p.m. March 15 at The Lane Library on Third Street in Hamilton will include a reading of “Abilities Beyond My Disability,” DIY crafts, a meet and greet with the Inspiration Studios book illustrators, an author book signing and refreshments. The event is free to attend and open to everyone.