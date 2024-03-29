Intersections closed but no injuries in Middletown train/vehicle crash

The city building was closed Friday and officers on duty did not return calls seeking more information.

On Tuesday, the passenger of a pickup truck was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a crash with a train on Trenton Road in St. Clair Twp.

The crash happened about 1:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Trenton Road. The preliminary investigation indicates the pickup truck was traveling west on Trenton Road but failed to yield to an oncoming southbound train, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

There are two sets of tracks side-by-side in this area of Trenton Road and a train was stopped on one set of tracks. According to investigators on the scene, the driver of the pickup truck attempted to go around that train but was clipped by a second train traveling on the other tracks.

Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Poff said drivers need to always yield to trains.

“If the gates are down do not go around them,” he said.