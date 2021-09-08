dayton-daily-news logo
X

ISP: Semi driver dead after crashing into Dearborn County weigh station

Rescues crews worked to locate the driver of a semi tractor-trailer who crashed into a weigh station early morning, Sept. 8, 2021, in Dearborn County, Indiana, near the border with Ohio. Photo by: Adam Schrand/WCPO
Caption
Rescues crews worked to locate the driver of a semi tractor-trailer who crashed into a weigh station early morning, Sept. 8, 2021, in Dearborn County, Indiana, near the border with Ohio. Photo by: Adam Schrand/WCPO

News
By WCPO Staff
54 minutes ago

The driver of semi tractor-trailer has died after crashing into a weigh station near the Ohio-Indiana border, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles confirmed the crash was fatal and said no employees were in the building at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly before dawn Wednesday morning.

No other information was immediately available, and Indiana State Police was investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 812-689-5000.

In Other News
1
2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.
2
Missing Middletown 84-year-old woman returns home safely
3
LPGA Tour returning to Cincinnati next year
4
Butler County judge denies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID patient
5
Sharonville police chief dies after hospital stay following medical...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top