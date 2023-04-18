X

It’s official: LA Rams coach, former Miami player will soon join famed ‘Cradle of Coaches’

News
By
18 minutes ago

OXFORD —Welcome to Miami University’s famed “Cradle Of Coaches” former Redhawk football player and now star head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay, twice a Super Bowl coach and once the leader of a world championship squad, will soon see his statue join the other NFL and college luminaries already featured in the Butler County university’s famed, outdoor memorial to coaching greats with Miami ties.

ExploreVideo & story: Work started on LA Rams, Miami grad coach McVay’s statue for famed Cradle Of Coaches

Miami officials today announced the statue unveiling date and event surrounding McVay’s induction.

In a statement just released by Miami, officials said: “Sean McVay ‘08 is set to become the 10th coach immortalized with a bronze statue on the south end of Miami University’s Yager Stadium.

“He will join Ara Parseghian, Paul Brown, Weeb Ewbank, John Harbaugh, John Pont, Carm Cozza, Bo Schembechler, Red Blaik, and Paul Dietzel.

“The statue unveiling McVay’s Cradle of Coaches induction, which is open to the public, will take place at noon Saturday, May 6, in Yager Stadium’s Cradle of Coaches Plaza.”

Miami officials said the Redhawk graduate led the Los Angeles Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in 2022, becoming the youngest (36) head coach in the history of the National Football League to capture a Super Bowl Championship.

McVay played wide receiver for the RedHawks from 2004-2007, earning Miami’s Scholar-Athlete Award his senior season.

McVay joined the Rams on Jan. 12, 2017, and led them to five-straight winning seasons. He is the second-fastest coach in franchise history to reach the 50-win mark and was named AP Coach of the Year at the age of 31 following his first year with the Rams.

Miami officials can also tout a fact no other American university football program can: The school now has three former football alumni who have won NFL Super Bowls as coaches.

Coach Sean McVay, who graduated from Miami in 2008 after playing receiver for the Redhawks, is joining (Baltimore Ravens Coach) John Harbaugh and former New York Jets Coach Weeb Ewbank as an alumnus to win the Super Bowl as the head coach.

In Other News
1
Charles Stanley, well-known preacher and evangelical broadcaster, dies...
2
Mason HS math team among international finalists
3
Molson Coors brewery cans water for communities in crisis
4
Man charged after 25-year-old woman killed in Urbana apartment
5
New aircraft mechanic school coming to CVG

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top