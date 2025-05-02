Izzy’s restaurant to open sixth location in Monroe

“Once we have a final plan on what the city of Monroe approves, then we’ll start moving some dirt and putting the building up,” Geisen said.

If approved, Geisen said the location could be open in six months, around the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026. Geisen said the area was ideal for an Izzy’s location because of the outlet mall, State Route 63 expansion and nearby big businesses like the Amazon Fulfillment Center, Traders World and Miami Valley Gaming. “There’s a lot of growth,” he said. He said the traffic cam in front of the proposed location sees about 30,000 cars per day.

When Izzy’s posted about the new location on Facebook, “a couple hundred thousand” people viewed the post. “People are excited,” Geisen said. Izzy’s serves the “World’s Greatest Reubens” and other sandwiches, burgers, soups and massive potato pancakes. The restaurant will be about 1900 square feet and will include a drive-thru. Geisen said the build will align with Izzy’s new restaurant “prototype,” which was first put to use in Florence, Ky., three years ago, the last time a new Izzy’s was opened.

