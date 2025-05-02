Izzy’s restaurant to open sixth location in Monroe

Izzy’s, the Cincinnati-based restaurant chain toting “World’s Greatest Reubens,” will open its sixth area location at the corner of Brooks Drive and State Route 63 in Monroe.
John Geisen, Izzy’s president and CEO, said next steps include proposing Izzy’s site plan to the city of Monroe, which could be a four-to-six week review process.
“Once we have a final plan on what the city of Monroe approves, then we’ll start moving some dirt and putting the building up,” Geisen said.
If approved, Geisen said the location could be open in six months, around the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026.
Geisen said the area was ideal for an Izzy’s location because of the outlet mall, State Route 63 expansion and nearby big businesses like the Amazon Fulfillment Center, Traders World and Miami Valley Gaming.
“There’s a lot of growth,” he said.
He said the traffic cam in front of the proposed location sees about 30,000 cars per day.
When Izzy’s posted about the new location on Facebook, “a couple hundred thousand” people viewed the post. “People are excited,” Geisen said.
Izzy’s serves the “World’s Greatest Reubens” and other sandwiches, burgers, soups and massive potato pancakes.
The restaurant will be about 1900 square feet and will include a drive-thru.
Geisen said the build will align with Izzy’s new restaurant “prototype,” which was first put to use in Florence, Ky., three years ago, the last time a new Izzy’s was opened.
This new design includes a designated outdoor seating area, LED lighting and a large aluminum canopy.
Other area locations are in downtown Cincinnati, Forest Park, Madisonville and Western Hills.
Twenty-five jobs will be created. About 75% of the jobs will be full time, with 25% part time, and starting hourly rate will be $15. Rates will be based on food service experience.
As for more locations, Geisen said they are focusing on getting Monroe open and “seeing what opportunities” present themselves.
