dayton-daily-news logo
X

James Ruppert, who killed 11 family members in 1975 in a Hamilton home, dies in prison

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
The day after Easter, on March 31, 1975, Hamilton awoke to the traumatic news that James Ruppert, then 41, had fatally shot 11 members of his family.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime & Law
46 minutes ago

James U. Ruppert, a Hamilton man who killed 11 members of his family on Easter Sunday in 1975, has died in prison, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

Ruppert, who was 87, was convicted in 1982 after three trials of two counts of first-degree murder (now known as aggravated murder) and found not guilty by reason of insanity on the nine remaining counts.

Gmoser said he received word Monday from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction that Ruppert died on Saturday. Ruppert had been housed in the Corrections Medical Center, according to records.

Combined ShapeCaption
James Ruppert. OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION

James Ruppert. OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION

Combined ShapeCaption
James Ruppert. OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION

On March 30, 1975, Ruppert, then 41, shot 11 members of his family, including his mother, Charity; his brother, Leonard Jr.; his sister-in-law, Alma; and their eight children — Leonard III, 17; Michael, 16; Thomas, 15; Carol, 13; Ann, 12; David, 11; Teresa, 9 and John, 4 — in his mother’s home on Minor Avenue in the Lindenwald neighborhood.

He was serving a life sentence. He was denied parole in 1995, 2005, 2015 and the next hearing was scheduled for 2025.

After the 2015 parole hearing, the board said in a report: “The board has determined that the inmate is not suitable for release at this time. The inmate has not completed any recommended programming and does not appear to be willing to do so. The inmate’s record notes negative institutional conduct. The inmate took the lives of multiple victims. There has been strong community objections to his release … the release of this inmate would not be in the best interest of justice.”

In Other News
1
3 gunmen zip-tie pharmacists in ‘brazen’ Rite Aid robbery
2
Man pleads guilty to stealing more than $700K from Animals Friends...
3
New Lebanon woman indicted, accused of stabbing 17-year-old boy in...
4
Coroner’s office responds after man found shot in Dayton yard Sunday
5
NEW DETAILS: Guard killed in hospital shooting previously mistook...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top