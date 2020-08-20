Jobless claims resume upward trajectory nationally

Ohioans filed 359,585 continued jobless claims last week, which was 416,717 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 22 weeks (1,626,371) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

The 4-week moving average was 1,175,750 claims nationally, a decrease of 79,000 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 2,000 from 1,252,750 to 1,254,750.

The labor market has experienced historically high levels of unemployment since the COVID-19 era begin in earnest in the United States in mid-March.