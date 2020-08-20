Jobless claims resume upward trajectory nationally

The milestone of having fewer than one million weekly national claims for unemployment benefits lasted just one week, as the number of claims increased slightly in the most recent week, pushing up again above the one million mark.
The new number represents an increase in layoffs.
The advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,106,000 in the week ending Aug. 15, an increase of 135,000 from the previous week’s revised level, according to new U.S. Department of Labor numbers Thursday.
The previous week’s level was revised upward by 8,000 from 963,000 to 971,000, the government said.
Ohioans filed 21,663 initial or first-time jobless claims last week, according to state numbers. That 252,552 fewer than the peak earlier this year.
Ohioans filed 359,585 continued jobless claims last week, which was 416,717 fewer than the peak earlier this year.
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 22 weeks (1,626,371) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.
The 4-week moving average was 1,175,750 claims nationally, a decrease of 79,000 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 2,000 from 1,252,750 to 1,254,750.
The labor market has experienced historically high levels of unemployment since the COVID-19 era begin in earnest in the United States in mid-March.