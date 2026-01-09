John Carter, guilty in death of Katelyn Markham, denied early prison release

Judge Dan Haughey denied his request for early release from prison.

Carter was engaged to Markham at the time of her 2011 disappearance and death. She was days away from her 22nd birthday.

After years of investigation by Fairfield Police, no arrests were made even after Markham’s body was found in Indiana. In March 2023, an indictment against Carter was returned by a Butler County grand jury after the county prosecutor’s investigators had taken another look and probed the evidence for about 18 months.

In early June 2024, Carter agreed to a plea deal that reduced a murder charge down to involuntary manslaughter. A month later, he was sentenced to three years in prison, the maximum sentence for the third-degree felony.

Last year, Carter, 37, filed a motion asking a judge to release him early after only serving a little more than a year in prison. In his appeal, Carter’s attorney, Cornelius Lewis, addressed that his client “has worked extremely hard at being a ‘model-inmate’ by engaging in positive programs and avoiding the negative prison environment.”