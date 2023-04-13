BreakingNews
Kentucky jail escapee arrested in Butler County

West Chester Police Special Investigations Unit detectives and patrol officers arrested wanted Kentucky jail escapee Robert L. Day Wednesday night in the Beckett Ridge area, according to township officials.

Day was wanted by the Kentucky State Police for escaping from the Campbell County Detention Center. Day was taken into custody without incident on Breezewood Court and booked into the Butler County Jail at 1:49 a.m. this morning, according to jail records.

Day, 35, of Bellevue, Ky. escaped from the Campbell County Detention Center at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Kentucky State Police. Day was on a work release program at the detention center when he escaped.

He is now being held in the Butler County awaiting extradition.

