Kings Island hosts job fair on-site, will be at area high schools all week

Warren County amusement park Kings Island is hosting an on-site job fair today.
Those who wish to apply should go to the park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interviews and job offers will happen on the spot, park officials said.
Kings Island is seeking employees with a passion for the park and the entertainment industry. Pay is between $15-$25 per hour and employment includes free admission to Cedar Fair parks and waterparks throughout the nation.
Applications for the 5,000 seasonal positions may be made online.
Additionally, Kings Island owner Cedar Fair has more than 550 job openings across the country listed on its employment website.
Tuesday through Friday this week, Kings Island representatives will be at multiple area schools to talk with students about potentially working at the park. It is possible students may get hired the same day.
Kings Island high school visits schedule
- Aiken High School: Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Clark Montessori High School: Thursday, Feb. 23
- Edgewood High School: Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Franklin High School: Friday, Feb. 24
- Goshen High School: Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Kings High School: Thursday, Feb. 23
- Little Miami High School: Check back soon, date to be announced.
- Loveland High School: Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Lockland High School: Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Madeira High School: Friday, Feb.24
- Milford High School: Thursday, Feb. 23
- Monroe High School: Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23
- Northwest High School: Friday, Feb. 24
- Roger Bacon High School: Friday, Feb. 24
- Springboro High School: Thursday, Feb. 23
- Taft High School: Friday, Feb. 24
- Williamsburg High School: Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Withrow High School: Wednesday, Feb. 22
