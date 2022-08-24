dayton-daily-news logo
Kings Island seeking workers for Halloween Haunt

Kings Island held an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting Friday, April 29, 2022 in celebration of their 50th Anniversary. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Staff
24 minutes ago

Mason amusement park Kings Island is seeking people to fill hundreds of positions for the fall.

The employees will work during Halloween Haunt. Kings Island is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, where it plans to make hundred of on-the-spot offers for rides, entertainment, security,  food and beverage, merchandise, games and other positions.

“Interested applicants can learn more and save time by filling out an application on the park’s website (www.visitkingsisland.com/jobs), and then coming to the park’s human resources building on Saturday for an immediate interview,” the park announced.

Most of the park’s season positions are open to people age 16 and older. All ages, including retirees, are encouraged to apply, park officials said.

Kings Island is also seeking Halloween Haunt monster actors. To fill one of those roles, go here.

