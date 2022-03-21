Kyle Schwarber: Becoming multi-millionaire, first-time father ‘the best day of my life’

Paige gave birth to the couple’s first child, Kade, on Wednesday.

During the press conference, he looked at the camera and told his wife and son: “I love you guys.”

Now that the MLB lockout has ended and Schwarber is a father, he can concentrate on baseball.

He wants to bring a winning attitude back to the Phillies that haven’t made the postseason since 2011. Meanwhile, Schwarber has been in the playoffs six of his seven professional seasons, including helping the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series.

Schwarber is coming off the best season of his career. Last season, he hit 32 home runs with 71 RBIs and hitting .266/.374/.554. He hit 25 homers in 303 plate appearances with the Nationals, then hit .291 with seven homers in 168 plate appearances after being traded to Boston.

“I’m in the business of winning baseball games,” he told the Philadelphia media. “When you look at this team, from top to bottom lineup-wise, the rotation, the bullpen, this team is a very good ballclub. We’re built to win the East, we’re built to go deep into the playoffs, and that’s what you look for. That’s where you want to be.”

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said signing Schwarber was always the club’s top priority after the owner-imposed lockout ended and the transaction freeze was lifted.

“We think the world of Kyle’s ability and his makeup,” Dombrowski said.

Besides Schwarber, the team has signed former Cincinnati Reds all-star outfielder Nick Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million deal. Schwarber said Castellanos will “only make us better.”

The goal on offense, Schwarber said is to “never let the pitcher breathe” and to “feel pressure on every single pitch.”

The Phillies do not have a leadoff hitter and Schwarber hit 17 homers with a .385 on-base percentage and a 1.216 OPS in 27 games hitting first last season. He was asked about hitting leadoff.

“I like hitting period,” he said.

Those interested in watching Schwarber play with the Phillies this season at Great American Ball Park will only have three games, Aug. 15-17. Monday and Tuesday games start at 6:40 p.m. followed by a 12:35 p.m. game on Wednesday.