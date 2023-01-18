Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation

Over the next few weeks, our board members will determine my replacement and will share that information with you. In the meantime, I will be here, along with our executive team, to support our administrators, teachers and staff through this transition.

It has been an honor to lead Lakota since 2017. While I may be leaving our district, I will never stop supporting our kids and our team.

Back in November, Miller was determined to be “fit” for his Lakota superintendent job after a mental health review. He had previously been the focus of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s office — based on unspecified allegations — but no cause for criminal charges were found, said officials in the county prosecutor’s office.

A report from a private investigation firm found the allegations against him were unfounded, echoing the findings of the sheriff’s office investigation.

Miller was previously superintendent of Mentor Schools in northern Ohio before being hired by Lakota in 2017.