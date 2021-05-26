dayton-daily-news logo
Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures opens this week: 5 things to know

Land of Illusion Adventure Park on Thomas Road in Madison Township has Aqua Adventures park in summer months, Haunted Scream Park in the fall and a Christmas Glow in the winter. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
News | 2 hours ago
By Aaron Epple, Contributing Writer

Originally a haunted scream park that was open only in the fall, Land of Illusion has in recent years added a Christmas event and a summer-long water park, Aqua Adventures, with even more attractions and plans in the works.

Aqua Adventures, which debuted in the summer of 2018, will open Friday. The attraction, which runs from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, more than doubled its attendance in 2019 after adding a new 43-foot inflatable water slide.

Here’s what you can expect to find.

WiBit Adventure Zone

For the wannabe American ninja warrior in all of us, the adventure zone is an inflatable obstacle course that includes rope climbs, a balance beam, monkey bars, a half pipe, and banked curves. Take a wrong step and, like the ninjas on TV, you’re gonna get wet.

Paddle Bay

Paddle Bay is where kids and adults paddleboard. It’s basically like canoeing or kayaking, only you’re standing up as you paddle. Balance is key, and although challenging at first, it’s arguably easier to learn than water or jet skiing.

Game Works

When you need a break from the water, there are a variety of games to play that’ll make you feel like you’re on the campground without all the bother of hauling and setting up a RV. Game Works has cornhole, horseshoes, ping pong, and sand volleyball.

Sandy Cove & Aqua Lounge

When you need a break from it all, sit down, order some food and drinks from the full bar in a beach-like atmosphere.

COVID-19 policies

Masks are recommended, but not required. Employees will be masked and have temperature checks. They will also sanitize frequently touched surfaces. There will be social distancing and signage markings and hand sanitizing stations. Tables will be placed six feet apart.

How to Go

What: Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures

When: May 28-Sept. 12, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Cost: $24-$29 (daily pass), $99 (child season pass), $129 (adult season pass), $329 (family of four season pass)

More Info: www.landofillusion.com

