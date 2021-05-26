Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures opens this week: 5 things to know

Paddle Bay

Paddle Bay is where kids and adults paddleboard. It’s basically like canoeing or kayaking, only you’re standing up as you paddle. Balance is key, and although challenging at first, it’s arguably easier to learn than water or jet skiing.

Game Works

When you need a break from the water, there are a variety of games to play that’ll make you feel like you’re on the campground without all the bother of hauling and setting up a RV. Game Works has cornhole, horseshoes, ping pong, and sand volleyball.

Sandy Cove & Aqua Lounge

When you need a break from it all, sit down, order some food and drinks from the full bar in a beach-like atmosphere.

COVID-19 policies

Masks are recommended, but not required. Employees will be masked and have temperature checks. They will also sanitize frequently touched surfaces. There will be social distancing and signage markings and hand sanitizing stations. Tables will be placed six feet apart.

How to Go

What: Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures

When: May 28-Sept. 12, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Cost: $24-$29 (daily pass), $99 (child season pass), $129 (adult season pass), $329 (family of four season pass)

More Info: www.landofillusion.com