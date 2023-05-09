Law enforcement agencies search for person who fled into Great Miami River in Hamilton

Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said it is a recovery operation after a multiple-day search began May 6 when Hamilton police responded to a traffic accident in the area of North Third and Black streets. A male driver crashed into the Black Street bridge and fled, ran from the location near U.S. 127 under the bridge and into the river, Ungerbuehler told the Journal-News.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has assisted in the search, which involves rescue boats. Weather has caused some disruptions to searching the river.