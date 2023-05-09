BreakingNews
Law enforcement agencies search for person who fled into Great Miami River in Hamilton

News
By
Updated 40 minutes ago
Incident started as traffic accident Saturday night.

Butler County Emergency Response Services and other search teams have spent multiple days looking for a person who fled into the Great Miami River in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said it is a recovery operation after a multiple-day search began May 6 when Hamilton police responded to a traffic accident in the area of North Third and Black streets. A male driver crashed into the Black Street bridge and fled, ran from the location near U.S. 127 under the bridge and into the river, Ungerbuehler told the Journal-News.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has assisted in the search, which involves rescue boats. Weather has caused some disruptions to searching the river.

The man is described as older and possibly wearing a gray shirt, but the description is vague because police do not know who exactly was driving the car. Witnesses reported the man jumped off the bridge.

The search, which continued Tuesday afternoon, has gone from the Black Street bridge to the Columbia bridge.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

