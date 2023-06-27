Liberty Center to update central area with water features, seating and games

Liberty Center in Butler County’s Liberty Twp. is updating its central greenspace to create a more pedestrian-friendly area. The Park will have additional paths connecting to The Foundry entrance and a larger green space.

The Park area is adjacent to Graeter’s Ice Cream and Bar Del Mar at Brio. The splash pad area within The Park is being updated with new water features and new seating.

Plans also call for additional outdoor Ping-Pong tables to the area.

Haskell Street between Bales Street and Gibson Street, which is lined by retailers including Pen + Nash Co., It’Sugar and Lil Cuppa Tea will soon be closed to vehicle traffic. This change will improve pedestrian safety between The Park and The Square — the green space in front of the Cobb Liberty Luxury theater, according to the lifestyle center’s management.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We are excited to continue to elevate Liberty Center’s amenities for the community. The enhancements to The Park and Haskell Street will allow guests to enjoy a larger green space that will feature a play area, games and most importantly re-open the customer favorite, splash pad,” said John Taylor, general manager.

The Park changes are scheduled to be completed this summer, with the closure of Haskell Street targeted for the fall.

“We are committed to a vibrant mixed-use center that brings together this community’s recreational, social, and civic passions by giving residents the perfect place to live, dine, shop, work, and enjoy all the benefits this center has to offer,” Taylor said.

Liberty Center recently received approval from Liberty Twp. for the development of 264 apartments and a 145-room hotel. The multi-use development opened in 2015 and has 240 apartments and a 130-room AC Hotel by Marriott.