Little Miami schools to close because of illness

MORROW (Warren Co.) — All buildings at Little Miami Local Schools in Warren County will be closed for three days due to illness.
The closure will take place between December 20-22, leading to an extended winter break for staff and students.
Little Miami posted to its website on Thursday that the reason they had to close was “due to staffing shortfalls related to illness and the increased challenge of finding substitutes to cover staff absences.”
The school district also noted it is experiencing an increased number of student absences due to illness. The school did not specify what illnesses were causing the absences of staff and students.
Little Miami said it will utilize calamity days to cover the closures and that students will not participate in any remote learning or instruction during the closure.
The district did say athletics and extracurricular activities will go on as originally scheduled.
