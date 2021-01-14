Local Catholic priest placed on leave after allegation surfaces

The Rev. Anthony Cutcher on Monday was placed on a leave of absence, the Archdiocese said.

“The Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati recently received an allegation regarding Fr. Cutcher and has begun investigating it. By standard policy, Fr. Cutcher will remain on leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “Please keep Fr. Cutcher in your prayers.”