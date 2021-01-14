Local Catholic priest placed on leave after allegation surfaces

A priest at St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights has been placed on leave after an allegation surfaced against him, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.
The Rev. Anthony Cutcher on Monday was placed on a leave of absence, the Archdiocese said.
“The Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati recently received an allegation regarding Fr. Cutcher and has begun investigating it. By standard policy, Fr. Cutcher will remain on leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “Please keep Fr. Cutcher in your prayers.”
In his absence, the archdiocese named the Rev. John Tonkin, dean of the Dayton North deanery, as parochial administrator of Pastoral Region XII, which includes St. Peter, Our Lady of the Rosary, Holy Cross and St. Adalbert parishes.
A spokesman for the archdiocese said they had no further details to release at this time about the allegation.
The investigation comes as Ron Albino, principal at St. Peter School in Huber Heights, was found dead Wednesday morning in a vehicle at Charleston Falls in Miami County, according to a statement from the school. His death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office.
“Please pray for our school and parish community and for the family and friends of our beloved principal, Mr. Albino. We will miss his stories and anecdotes, his jovial greetings and willingness to help anyone in need,” the school in a statement on its website.