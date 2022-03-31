Local resident spotted missing Oxford man close to where group searched

Oxford Lt. Lara Fening said officers went to the location and picked up Coffin then brought him to Oxford Division of Police.

“I believe he was ready to be found,” she said, adding he was located about three or four miles from where the search took place.

Coffin was reported missing last week by his mother, Susan Scheibe Coffin, when he could not be found to leave for a family trip.

Oxford police requested help Saturday morning via social media to find Nathaniel.

“We were getting ready the night before for a spring break trip and the only things missing are a gray duffle bag, slippers and his sleeping bag,” Susan Coffin said.

Coffin loves the woods and the water, so police and the family believed he would be found in a nearby wooded area.

Thursday morning, Coffin was at his parents home and physically fine, according to the family. But he has not said much about his time missing.

“We are so happy that he was found and grateful to all the folks who came out and helped us search, Susan Coffin said. “We’re still not sure exactly what happened. Last night he wasn’t able to talk about it. We’re going to try more today. But we are taking it slow.”