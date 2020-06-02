Inspiring videos promote Dayton as tourism spot

The state's stay-at-home order and social distancing rules have impacted restaurants, bars, hotels, performing arts venues, sports arenas and historic sites. On Wednesday officials announced the Vectren Dayton Air Show scheduled for June 27-28 would be postponed until later in the year, but did not set a date.

Four of the major canceled events — First Four, Hamvention, Winter Guard International championships and the Interchurch Holiness Convention — together attract nearly 105,000 people each year, Powell said.

RELATED: March Sadness: NCAA men’s, women’s basketball tournaments canceled

She said First Four, Winter Guard and Interchurch Holiness have committed to returning to Dayton in 2021 and her team is focused on developing strategies to make sure that the region is “positioned to welcome back groups of all types.”

Hamvention will return to Greene County next year.

The Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau videos are available on the bureau's website and the three currently posted focus on sports, faith-based and military events.

RELATED: Cash flow key to post-crisis economic recovery

The videos feature footage from local events and attractions that are near and dear to the Dayton region and attract visitors from across the globe. Each ends with the message, “We are in this together.”

MORE: How Dayton region small businesses adapted to survive

“Our community is well-known for collaborating through the most difficult times,” Powell said. “The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau is proud to be a part of those collaborative efforts to ensure we have a strong economy, including the travel and tourism industry, when this crisis is over.”

Other stories by Lynn Hulsey

Coronavirus: 10 long-term care facilities report COVID-19 cases in the Miami Valley

1.25M Ohioans seek ballots in 1st mail-in only election

Coronavirus in nursing homes: ‘We are going to see deaths.’

UDRI researchers discover cause of dangerous jet fuel contamination

Former Dayton city commissioner Joey Williams sentenced to prison

Dayton innovation

The coronavirus pandemic is no match for the Dayton region’s innovative spirit. Discover the latest about the ingenuity that runs deep in our community in the Dayton Daily News.