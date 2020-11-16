Looking for a job? State offers virtual job fairs

If you’re looking for a job — or an employee — a series of upcoming virtual job fairs may be worth your attention.
JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition and SOCHE —the Southwestern Ohio Council of Higher Education — are presenting the virtual hiring events starting Wednesday and running through mid-2021.
Wednesday’s event is for businesses in Clark and Champaign counties, but all 12 counties in the JobsOhio Western region will be represented by next June.
If you’re an individual looking for a job, you don’t need to live in either of those counties to participate. Interested participants can learn more or register at https://www.soche.org/vcf/.
This is part of a series of events for job-seekers in our region funded by JobsOhio, responding to the needs of businesses and prospective employees looking to connect, according to the coalition.
Again, job-seekers need not be from the counties represented by the job fairs. They can hail from anywhere in the Dayton region or the state of Ohio.
As of this writing, the schedule for upcoming job fairs is as follows:
Clark and Champaign counties: Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Preble and Darke counties: Jan. 27, 2021.
Auglaize and Mercer counties: March 3, 2021.
Montgomery County: April 14, 2021.
Miami and Shelby counties: May 19, 2021.
Greene, Fayette and Clinton counties: June 23, 2021.