‘Lord, help the Bengals’: Local church sign goes viral

Rob Huffman, who does landscaping and maintenance for the church on Front Street, put the sign up Monday morning.

There are three sides to the sign, and after he finished with just one side, drivers passing on High Street were honking and shouting support, Huffman said.

Online, the sign also got some attention. An NFL Memes Facebook post about the sign garnered over 5,000 likes, 250 comments and almost 700 shares.

Huffman removed the sign Thursday morning following the Reds’ Wednesday night loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — though he said he had hopes earlier this week for the Reds’ Wild Card bid in the National League.

For the Bengals, Huffman said the team has had “so many unfortunate breaks.”

“It’s unreal on some of the injuries they’ve sustained,” he said. “It’s not just because of Burrow, either. Other key guys got hurt, as well.”

For the rest of the season, Huffman hopes the Bengals can “put something together.”

“They’ve done it before, they’ve had lousy starts ... but they came back and were able to be contenders again, so hopefully that can happen again,” he said.

“Lord, help the Bengals,” he added.