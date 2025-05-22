Lululemon pop-up, summer concerts and new businesses coming to Liberty Center

A lululemon pop-up, summer concert series and new businesses are coming to Liberty Center.
The workout apparel pop-up opens Friday, May 23 next to Jake’s Toggery. Lululemon has area locations in Hyde Park Square and Kenwood. This pop-up gives guest a chance to experience the store’s community-driven culture, according to a media release.
Liberty Center’s Live After Five summer concert series is returning beginning June 5 on Thursday evenings. The free event will run 6-9 p.m. in The Square and feature live performances by local bands and DORA beverages.
“We’re excited to continue growing Liberty Center with new national brands and vibrant local businesses that reflect the needs and interests of our community,” said Alexis Bolton, senior marketing manager for Liberty Center. “These additions, along with our popular events, help create a destination that’s both dynamic and welcoming year-round.”
Sephora, a highly-popular makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance destination, is set to open later this year in a newly constructed building in front of The Cheesecake Factory, according to a Liberty Center release.
Sweetgreen, a healthier fast-casual dining option with salads, bowls, protein plates and sides, will open later this year in the same building as Sephora. It will mark the second Ohio Sweetgreen location after the first in Columbus’ Short North area.
Strato, located next to LUSH, recently opened and offers artisanal European sweets and delicacies.
Zaanwood Furniture & Decor, Waffle Land and Symphony Grill also recently opened.
Liberty Center is located on 64 acres at the Interstate 75 and Ohio 129 interchange in Liberty Twp. It opened in October 2015.
