Lululemon pop-up, summer concerts and new businesses coming to Liberty Center

Liberty Center’s Live After Five summer concert series is returning beginning June 5 on Thursday evenings. The free event will run 6-9 p.m. in The Square and feature live performances by local bands and DORA beverages.

“We’re excited to continue growing Liberty Center with new national brands and vibrant local businesses that reflect the needs and interests of our community,” said Alexis Bolton, senior marketing manager for Liberty Center. “These additions, along with our popular events, help create a destination that’s both dynamic and welcoming year-round.”